Is Topcashback pushing up room rates when you use it with Marriott?

Last week MGM announced a lot of changes with their players club rewards program. First off the ditched the old name, M life, for a more straightforward name MGM Rewards. Along with the name change, MGM announced some new perks for elite status members in the new MGM Rewards program. The really cool thing is with the World of Hyatt and MGM Rewards partnership Hyatt loyalists can earn some of the great new perks without spending any money in the casino. It is very easy to match Hyatt status to MGM Rewards status and get many of the great new perks. In this article I will show you just how to do it to ensure your next trip to Vegas, or any other MGM property, is as good as it can be.

