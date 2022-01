Owner Doug Frost announces the appointment of Tasting Room Manager Allan Crum. Echolands Winery is pleased to announce the grand opening of their first tasting room in Walla Walla on January 6, 2022. The new tasting room provides a welcoming space in the heart of historic Walla Walla to taste and experience the newest releases from Echolands. Along with the announcement of tasting room, Echolands is pleased to add Allan Crum as Tasting Room Manager and official “head greeter” for everyone who visits. Owner Doug Frost collaborated with Crum and consultant Kelly Austin to reinvent their historic corner space (and former Quizno’s) into a beautifully appointed celebration of local wines and hospitality.

