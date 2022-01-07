ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CES gadget show turnout falls more than 75% thanks to COVID

seattlepi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Attendance at this week’s CES gadget show in Las Vegas fell more than 75% compared to its previous in-person event two years ago, its organizer said Friday. The Consumer Technology Association...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Scaled-back CES gadget show returns to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered in Las Vegas for a tech conference that’s been scaled back because of COVID-19 precautions. The floor of the CES gadget show opened Wednesday with conference attendees required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination. The event’s organizer, the Consumer Technology Association, hasn’t disclosed attendance numbers but said it expects tens of thousands of people for the multi-day event, though not nearly as many as the 170,000 who showed up for the last in-person show two years ago. The trade group says this year’s expo features 2,300 exhibitors from 19 countries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
IFLScience

Videos Show BMW That Changes Color At The Press Of A Button

BMW has revealed their new color-changing technology, allowing an entire car to change as if it’s had an entirely new coat of paint at the press of a button. The tech was demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on the BMW iX, an all-electric car. The company is refusing to give out details on how the coating works – all we do know is that it is extremely temperature-sensitive, requiring a backup vehicle in the trailer behind it in case the show vehicle became too hot or cold.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Las Vegas, NV
Health
CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

Forget Surround Sound. LG’s New ‘Media Chair’ Concept Is More Like Surround TV.

LG Display’s new “Media Chair” concept could be the future of at-home entertainment. The manufacturer announced it will showcase the futuristic recliner at the CES 2022 event in January. Designed as the ultimate relaxation device, the chair sits inside of a semi-circular structure equipped with a 55-inch OLED display. The screen has a curved radius of 1,500R and comes with the company’s built-in Cinematic Sound technology. This feature enables the display to vibrate and make its own sound without the addition of external speakers—allowing you to remain totally in-tune with your surroundings. Depending on what you’re watching, the chair’s display pivot function...
ELECTRONICS
purexbox.com

The Rock Comments On Unveiling The Xbox With Bill Gates In 2001

The unveiling of the original Xbox by Bill Gates and The Rock at the CES trade show is one of the most famous moments in the brand's history, and it took place exactly 21 years ago today on January 6th, 2001. At the time, it seemed like such a bizarre...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gadget#The Las Vegas Strip#Ap#Cta
windowscentral.com

Microsoft loses HoloLens team members to Meta and rival metaverse companies

Members of the approximately 1,500-person strong Microsoft HoloLens team have been leaving. Many of them have transitioned to rival augmented reality company, Meta. Apple has also seen some of its workers transition to Meta. As its new name would imply, Meta (formerly Facebook) is going all-in on the metaverse. In...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Android Authority

The best cars and concepts from CES 2022: BMW, Sony, Cadillac, and more

At CES 2022, we saw cool new tech, new model launches, and even some exciting announcements from companies you wouldn’t normally associate with cars. Here are our favorite automotive announcements from CES 2022. BMW had multiple announcements at CES 2022, including a beastly 610-horsepower electric car called iX M60....
CARS
AFP

Self-driving race cars zip into history at CES

A racecar with nobody at the wheel snaked around another to snatch the lead on an oval track at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Friday in an unprecedented high-speed match between self-driving vehicles. Members of Italian-American team PoliMOVE cheered as their racecar, nicknamed "Minerva," repeatedly passed a rival entered by South Korean team Kaist. Minerva was doing nearly 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) when it blew past the Kaist car. Every racer was deemed a winner by organizers who saw the real victory as the fact that self-driving algorithms could handle the high-speed competition.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Delta Air Lines pledges to offer non-binary booking option after discrimination row

Delta Air Lines has said it will offer a non-binary gender option on bookings and boarding passes after it was accused of discrimination by one passenger.Dawn Henry from Arizona complained on Thursday that she could not buy a ticket for her 21-year-old without listing them as either male or female, and accused the carrier of discriminating against nonbinary people.She claims the airline is out of date given that several US states allow people, including her child, to give the neutral gender “X” on their official ID.“Delta is discriminating against nonbinary individuals and not allowing them to fly despite legal ID...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy