Audie Cornish leaves 'All Things Considered'

By Heard on All Things Considered
NPR
 3 days ago

Current and former NPR staff look back on the work of Audie Cornish on her last day hosting All Things Considered. Over the past year, record numbers of Americans have decided to leave their jobs. Well, we have news now of one particular departure that really stings. I've been friends with...

HuffingtonPost

NPR Star Audie Cornish Says She's Joining 'The Great Resignation'

Audie Cornish, whom millions of listeners have tuned in to hear each week on NPR’s “All Things Considered” for the past decade, announced Tuesday she’s leaving the station. “It’s time for me to try my hand at new journalism projects and embark on new adventures,” she...
Distractify

Audie Cornish Has Decided to Leave NPR After More Than a Decade With the Company

As a regular host on NPR's All Things Considered, Audie Cornish's signature voice and hosting style have dominated the network's airwaves for almost two decades now. Audie has been right there next to listeners through some of the biggest events in American history since she joined the network as a reporter on its National Desk in 2005, reporting on events such as Hurricane Katrina, the 2008 presidential election, and more.
AdWeek

Audie Cornish Headed to CNN+ From NPR

Audie Cornish is set to join CNN’s upcoming streamer CNN+ as an anchor and correspondent. She’ll host a weekly CNN+ show and contribute to the streamer’s slate of live programming, as well as host a podcast for CNN Audio and appearing on CNN covering breaking news. Cornish...
