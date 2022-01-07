ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Leto says filming ‘House of Gucci’ was the experience of a lifetime

By Sam Rubin, Monica Cooper
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

Jared Leto talked about the transformation he went through to play Paolo Gucci in “House of Gucci.” He also talked about his upcoming movie “Morbius.”

“House of Gucci” is in theatres now and “Morbius” hits theaters Jan. 28.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 7, 2022.

CELEBRITIES
