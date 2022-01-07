Actor Michael Jai White shares details about his new action movie ‘The Commando’
Michael Jai White talked about his new movie “The Commando.” He described it as a cross between an action movie and a psychological thriller.
“The Commando” is out in theatres and available on video on demand and digital.
