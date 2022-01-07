ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Jim Gaffigan talks about everything from parenting to billionaires going to space

By Sam Rubin, Monica Cooper
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

Jim Gaffigan talked about the vacation he went on with his family for the holidays, and what it is like to have five kids. He also shared details about his new Netflix comedy special “Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster.”

“Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster” is streaming now on Netflix.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 7, 2022.

