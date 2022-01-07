Florida breaks COVID-19 daily cases record 6th time in 2 weeks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ahead of the weekly Florida COVID-19 case data release, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Case Surveillance showed the state had, again, broken its daily case record for new COVID-19 positive test results.

On Jan. 6, Florida reported 76,887 cases, beating the previous daily high of 75,732 on Dec. 30. Previously, preliminary data from the CDC on Dec. 30 had initially reported 75,962 new cases, showing that some of the previous report had been adjusted and reduced.

The previous weekly report from the Florida Department of Health showed 302,179 new cases, with 4,166,392 cumulative cases in Florida since the start of the pandemic, compared to the 3,864,213 total the week of Dec. 17 to Dec. 23.

Data from the CDC reports Florida data as new cases and new probable cases, in terms of infections. Based on this currently available data from the CDC, Florida is showing 4,563,163 total COVID-19 cases, as of Jan. 6.

The state of Florida updated its COVID testing guidance, prioritizing the testing of higher-risk individuals who show symptoms of COVID-19, while also encouraging treatment through monoclonal antibodies, such as Regeneron.

Testing in the state has ramped up in recent weeks amid the surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19. While the state government is not operating testing locations, municipal governments such as Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa, among others, are.

As a result of more residents seeking test results as omicron spreads, particularly following the New Year holiday, lines for testing sites and wait times have both gotten longer. Due to rising COVID-19 infections, Royal Caribbean announced a postponement for cruise operations leaving Florida ports.

The push for more treatment supplies and more testing supplies comes as a report by the University of Florida predicted about 80% of the state will have gotten COVID-19 by the end of the omicron wave.

State leaders had previously requested additional supplies of the various monoclonal antibody treatments from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed Friday that 15,000 additional doses of Regeneron were secured by the state. Officials said the state would be distributing at-home testing kits across Florida.

The CDC has continued to say the best defense against catching COVID-19 is still vaccination.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.