ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

CIPD Officer arrested

By Scott
theonefeather.com
 3 days ago

Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) Sergeant John Phillip Taylor Jr. was arrested on...

theonefeather.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Chicago schools to reopen after teachers agree to end COVID-19 walkout

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. education district, will resume in-person classes on Wednesday after a union backed ending a walkout over COVID-19 fears in an agreement it said would boost safeguards. Teachers began their action last week, idling some 340,000 students, following a union vote...
EDUCATION
CBS News

Bob Saget was found in bed by hotel security after his family was unable to get a hold of him, incident report says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Cherokee, NC
The Hill

US looks to ward off Ukraine conflict in talks with Russia

High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough Monday as the Biden administration tries to ward off an invasion of Ukraine. Washington rejected demands from Moscow that NATO cease expansion and that Ukraine not be allowed to join the alliance. “We will not allow anyone to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why Australia faces a tough call on Djokovic

SYDNEY (AP) — When Australian immigration officials rejected tennis star Novak Djokovic’s medical exemption from a COVID-19 vaccination requirement and canceled his Australian visa, they set off a storm of ramifications — bureaucratic, political and legal. The world’s top male tennis player spent four days in a...
TENNIS
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel fires back at Jordan over refusal to cooperate

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel. “Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Officer Arrested#Police#Cipd#Dv
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' warning for Canada

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. State Department on Monday advised against travel to neighboring Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High"...
TRAVEL
NBC News

Trump wants the Jan. 6 suits against him dismissed. Why he's on shaky ground.

Former President Donald J. Trump has thus far evaded a full reckoning for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021. That may soon change. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta heard an oral argument on Trump’s motions to dismiss three lawsuits alleging that he engaged in a conspiracy to violently disrupt Congress’s certification of the 2020 presidential election on that day. Based on our experience litigating complex conspiracy cases, we think that Mehta should deny Trump’s motions to dismiss and allow these cases to proceed.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy