Entrata founder who sent antisemitic email will divest holdings in company

By Art Raymond
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Entrata co-founder and former CEO Dave Bateman, who earlier this week distributed an email that included claims of a COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy aiming to “euthanize” Americans and perpetrated by “the Jews,” will divest all holdings in the multibillion-dollar company he helped launch almost 20 years ago, according to the...

www.deseret.com

Shore News Network

Tech Exec Who Pushed Antisemitic Conspiracy Theory Forced To Resign

A co-founder and chair of a Utah tech company was forced to resign Tuesday after sending an email propagating an antisemitic conspiracy theory, multiple sources reported. David Bateman stepped down from Entrata after reportedly sending an email to several tech executives, politicians and business leaders in which he claimed the COVID-19 vaccine was part of a Jewish conspiracy to exterminate billions of people, The Wall Street Journal reported. The email reportedly had the subject line “Genocide” and advanced antisemitic theories that Jews were using the vaccines in a plan to achieve world domination.
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

Silver Lake-backed startup ousts chairman over antisemitic email

David Bateman, one of the founders of Utah tech startup Entrata Inc., resigned from the board after sending an antisemitic email espousing Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy theories. The email, reviewed by Bloomberg, claimed that vaccines represented a plot to “euthanize the American people” and that “the Jews are behind this.” The...
UTAH STATE
Times Daily

Tech founder out after antisemitic, anti-vaccine screed

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah tech company founder and onetime prominent figure in state Republican politics resigned from the board of the company he started Tuesday after sending an email outlining an antisemitic vaccination conspiracy theory. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Utah tech founder sends ‘despicable’ antisemitic anti-vaccine email to state officials

The founder of a Utah-based property management software company stepped down as chairman after sending an antisemitic email to several state officials and company chiefs in which he baselessly accused “the Jews” for what he characterised as a plot to “euthanise the American people” with Covid-19 vaccines.David Bateman stepped down from Entrata’s board of directors and resigned his position as chairman following reports of the email, according to Entrata CEO Adam Edmunds.“Entrata’s board of directors today asked Dave Bateman to resign from the company’s board of directors, including his position as chairman,” Mr Edmunds wrote in a statement on...
HEALTH
Cheddar News

Peakz Launching Its Own Digital Cannabis Dispensary, Offers NFT Courses

The world of NFTs and cannabis are colliding as luxury cannabis company Peakz gears up to launch a digital dispensary in the metaverse. CEO Jessie Grundy and Tiffany McBride, managing director of social equity ventures at The Parent Company, an investor in Peakz, joined Cheddar to break down exactly how a digital dispensary would work. Grundy also talked about offering low-cost NFT courses in an effort to help Oakland, California, residents not miss out on new investing opportunities, and McBride discussed why the tech-forward vision of Grundy was worth investing in for The Parent Company. "He comes with really fresh ideas that he's vetted, that he's experienced in, and I really believe the thinking along Jessie's lines is the future of cannabis," she said. "He's more than just flower and a story. He comes with concepts that are new that are innovative, and that is easy for us to get behind."
OAKLAND, CA
MarketWatch

Car-sharing company Turo files for IPO

Peer-to-peer car-sharing company Turo has filed for an initial public offering, according to a filing late Monday. Turo, based in San Francisco, filed to sell up to $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. The company plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TURO, and underwriters include JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. "Our mission is to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use," Turo said in its prospectus, adding that its business is "resilient" as it "dynamically adjusts" to the needs of car owners and car renters. For the nine months ended on Sept. 30, Turo had sales of $330.5 million, up 207% from sales of $107.8 million for the same period in 2020, the company said. Net loss rose to $129.3 million, from $51.7 million for the same period in 2020. After a record-shattering 2021, the IPO market is expected to welcome companies such as grocery-delivery service Instacart, data-analytics company Databricks, and
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Aptiv to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash

Aptiv Plc said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River makes edge-to-cloud software for the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets and is used on more than 2 billion devises across more than 1,700 customers globally, the companies said in a joint statement. "The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," said Kevin Clark, CEO of Aptiv. The deal is expected to close by mid-year and will be financed by a mix of cash and debt. Aptiv shares were not active premarket, but have gained 13% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
SOFTWARE
Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota-based Cyber Ninjas dissolves after $5 million ballot review

Sarasota's Cyber Ninjas, the inexperienced firm that drew national attention after being picked to audit presidential ballots in Arizona, has dissolved after a disastrous week, its CEO told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.What's new: Doug Logan said he and remaining employees had been let go due to cash flow issues unrelated to a $50,000-a-day fine levied by a judge last Thursday to compel the firm to fill a public records request from The Arizona Republic.The fine came on the same day the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Phoenix delivered a 93-page report showing 76 of 77 claims were either mistaken, misleading...
SARASOTA, FL
BUSINESS
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
