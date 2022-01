Head coach Mike Zimmer is out in Minnesota according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Vikings have decided to fire Zimmer after eight seasons — a run that saw him become the NFL’s seventh-longest tenured active head coach. Zimmer ran out of chances after qualifying for the playoffs just three times during his eight years, never making it beyond the Conference Championship game. So what’s next for Minnesota? We explore potential head coach candidates for the Vikings in 2022.

