Why are the Golden Globes 2022 not on TV?

By Kevin Quinitchett
 3 days ago
THE ANNUAL Golden Globes ceremony is a televised awards show honoring the best of the year's films and television programs.

However, the 79th edition of the Golden Globes will not be broadcasted to television networks or any other platform.

Why are the 2022 Golden Globes not on TV?

The 79th Golden Globe Awards is on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Unfortunately, this year, the Golden Globe Awards will not be available for viewing on television or streaming services, according to Deadline.

“This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed,” an HFPA spokesperson told Deadline.

The HFPA continued: “We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

The full results from Sunday's trimmed-down Globes will be released in a press release following the approximately 90-minute event.

Deadline also reported that the decision not to broadcast an online version of the Globes has nothing to do with the HFPA's multimillion-dollar, multi-year deal with NBC.

According to a source at the Comcast-owned network, NBC is not blocking the HFPA's livestream.

NBC decided to pull the plug on the show due to lack of diversity by the HFPA.

HFPA president Helen Hoehne told The Hollywood Reporter: “Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.”

Who is presenting at the 79th Golden Globe Awards?

In response to the spread of the Omicron variant, the 2022 Golden Globes ceremony will be scaled back and will not have a telecast.

Due to the surge, there will be no presenters, audience, or media outlets permitted at the awards show.

Per Indiewire, there will be no red carpet or celebrity hosts.

The attendees who will be present include the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and their associated philanthropists.

All guests attending will be required to show proof of vaccination, which includes the booster, as well as a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event.

Who are the nominees of the Golden Globes 2022?

All the nominations for Golden Globes 2022 were announced on December 13, 2021.

There are over 25 categories.

The nominees for Best Picture Drama are Belfast, CODA, Dune, King Richard, and The Power of the God.

The Best Actress- Motion Picture Drama nominees include: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tommy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), and Kristen Stewart (Spencer).

The Best Actor- Motion Picture Drama nominees include: Mahershala Ali (Swan Song), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch(The Power of the Dog), Will Smith (King Richard), and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

A full list of nominees can be found here.

“Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

