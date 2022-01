There were 22 more COVID-19 cases identified in the 97439 zip code on Friday. Lane County is reporting multilple daily cases for the Florence area and there have been 86 cases reported in the last two weeks. The total continues to inch towards the 1,000 mark for the area. There have been 967 cases known in the community to date. Since late December the daily case rate for Lane County has skyrocketed. There were 624 cases alone on Friday. The average daily rate stands at 440 and the cases per 100,000 is now over 800. Jason Davis said while they do not have all the data available, it is highly anticipated that the majority of new cases are the Omicron variant, a more infectious but less virulent strain. The Oregon Health Authority has announced that the state has crushed previously daily numbers with 10,451 cases reported in a single day. New numbers for the weekend are expected out today.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO