The Sitdown: Alana Haim on how teamwork made 'Licorice Pizza' dream work

I really didn’t know what to expect going in to see Licorice Pizza, the new Paul Thomas Anderson film. All I knew was that it was a coming of age film. I certainly was not expecting it to be one of the best films of the year…. but surprise, it most certainly is! This is one of those films that reminds you of the magic that can be attained when true artists are at the helm. Paul Thomas Anderson has wrote a fantastic script that manages to be both charming and wickedly funny. The cast that is assembled to breathe life into this script is super talented and makes it all seem effortless.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO