The Sitdown: Alana Haim on how teamwork made 'Licorice Pizza' dream work

Alan Kane (Alana Haim) and 15-year-old actor Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman), the lead characters of Licorice Pizza, met in an innocuous enough manner. It's a picture day at Valentine's High school and Kane is a 25-year-old helping organize everything. Valentine becomes immediately smitten with her and he insists that he take her out on a date. For obvious reasons, Kane s disinterested in the proposition. From there, the duo can't stop hanging around each other, with the pair opting to work as business, rather than romantic, partners on a variety of businesses. The haywire nature of the 1970s means that there's something new around every corner, from a gas shortage to the antics of producer Jon Peters (Bradley Cooper), to ensure that the lives of these two crazy kids will never get boring.
