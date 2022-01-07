ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Sitdown: Alana Haim on how teamwork made 'Licorice Pizza' dream work

By Sandy Kenyon
abc7ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Alana Haim's name sounds familiar, that's because she came to fame alongside her sisters in the singing group that bears the family name: Haim. She has received broad recognition and much acclaim...

abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

‘Licorice Pizza’ is an impressively charming and funny coming-of-age love tale

I really didn’t know what to expect going in to see Licorice Pizza, the new Paul Thomas Anderson film. All I knew was that it was a coming of age film. I certainly was not expecting it to be one of the best films of the year…. but surprise, it most certainly is! This is one of those films that reminds you of the magic that can be attained when true artists are at the helm. Paul Thomas Anderson has wrote a fantastic script that manages to be both charming and wickedly funny. The cast that is assembled to breathe life into this script is super talented and makes it all seem effortless.
MOVIES
The Fordham Observer

The Real-Life Magic of ‘Licorice Pizza’

Warning: Contains spoilers for “Licorice Pizza.”. Paul Thomas Anderson’s new coming-of-age film, “Licorice Pizza,” explores love, fame and youth against the backdrop of the 1970s San Fernando Valley. While the trailer caught my attention due to its use of “Life on Mars?” by David Bowie, I...
MOVIES
Variety

Acting Contenders From Alana Haim to Andrew Garfield Learn New Talents for Films

Many SAG Award winners and nominees speak about how the award is special because it comes from their peers, who understand the nuances of the job better than anyone. The skills that actors attain throughout their careers have the ability to change their lives in ways both expected and unexpected. Every year, some of the best acting talent prepares for their roles by undertaking time-consuming lessons in a particular trade, craft or sport, in order to believably portray those actions onscreen because it has to be seamless, and you have to believe everything you see in a film in order...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Kenyon
NME

‘Licorice Pizza’ soundtrack: a guide to the 1973 music time capsule

As ever with Paul Thomas Anderson’s movies, the soundtrack to ‘Licorice Pizza’, the new movie starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman set in the San Fernando Valley of 1973, is a real mood – but we bet you don’t know all the artists. So allow NME to be your guide.
MUSIC
amtrib.com

AT THE MOVIES: Don’t hesitate to grab a slice of Licorice Pizza

Alan Kane (Alana Haim) and 15-year-old actor Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman), the lead characters of Licorice Pizza, met in an innocuous enough manner. It's a picture day at Valentine's High school and Kane is a 25-year-old helping organize everything. Valentine becomes immediately smitten with her and he insists that he take her out on a date. For obvious reasons, Kane s disinterested in the proposition. From there, the duo can't stop hanging around each other, with the pair opting to work as business, rather than romantic, partners on a variety of businesses. The haywire nature of the 1970s means that there's something new around every corner, from a gas shortage to the antics of producer Jon Peters (Bradley Cooper), to ensure that the lives of these two crazy kids will never get boring.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Licorice#Teamwork#Licorice Pizza#Wabc Tv
arcamax.com

From SXSW breakouts to 'Licorice Pizza' stars: Hanging out with Haim in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The sisters Haim — Alana, Danielle and Este, of the Grammy-nominated rock band that shares their surname — are movie stars now. Out of the gate, the lines between the silver screen stardom and normal rock stardom are a little blurry. Their characters in filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film “Licorice Pizza” are sisters named Alana, Danielle and Este.
AUSTIN, TX
hudsonvalley360.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ a funny, intelligent L.A. love story

Gary Valentine, a round, cherub-faced teenager, plies his trade in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley in 1973. He’s a popular child actor standing at a crossroads. He’s getting too old for kiddie parts, as seen when he does a promotional scene from a musical. His girth and height make him look twice as big as his young co-stars. Still, he soldiers on, confident that whatever he does will be soaked in his passion and personality.
MOVIES
utdailybeacon.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ review: A powerful feeling

To love and quarrel in the San Fernando Valley. Released on Christmas Day, “Licorice Pizza” is the newest film from writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson. The coming-of-age drama arrives four years after his last film “Phantom Thread,” and he is known for his impressive filmography including “There Will Be Blood” and “Boogie Nights.”
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Norwalk Hour

Review: ‘Licorice Pizza’ recreates 1970s magic

Now and then, a movie paints such a detailed picture of the past that we feel transported in time. Every moment in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” takes us back to the challenges of living in 1973, a year filled with tension across the country and oversized cars on the streets. As eyes focus on where to find gasoline to fill guzzling auto tanks, an enthusiastic 15-year-old high-school student considers how to navigate his personal and professional paths. How this ambitious teenager maneuvers through these daily choices gives this rich visual trip an emotional reason to travel. Say “yes” to Anderson’s invitation to relive such a refreshing state of mind.
MOVIES
fsunews.com

“Licorice Pizza:” A nostalgic and charismatic coming-of-age story

Movies like Paul Thomas Anderson’s newest feature, “Licorice Pizza,” prove that we were all born in the wrong generation. Inspired by Anderson’s own time as an adolescent, “Licorice Pizza” is a coming-of-age romance set amidst the backdrop of California’s San Fernando Valley in the early 70s; a place of warmth, charm and nostalgia, where passions run hot and the world is what you make of it.
MOVIES
KTLA

Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz reviews ‘Licorice Pizza,’ ‘Parallel Mothers,’ ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘The Tender Bar’

Scott Mantz shared his thoughts on some of the newest movies “Licorice Pizza,” “Parallel Mothers,” “The Lost Daughter” and “The Tender Bar.” “Licorice Pizza,” “Parallel Mothers” and “The Tender Bar” are in theaters now. “The Lost Daughter” is streaming on Netflix now. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 31, 2021.
MOVIES
Collider

'Licorice Pizza's Alana Haim Calls 'The Goofy Movie' The Best Film of All Time

Alana Haim has been around for years, now, as part of the aptly named familial pop outfit HAIM - but, with Licorice Pizza, she has established some strong acting bona fides. (Well, you're always gonna be pretty great if Paul Thomas Anderson is tapping you to lead as a debutant, aren't you?) But not only is she bringing some stellar, refreshing performance chops to the silver screen: it seems like she's something of an arbiter of cinematic taste. In an interview with i-D magazine, she spoke out about some of her favorite classic films - and the top pick might surprise you.
MOVIES
KPCW

Friday Film Review--"Licorice Pizza"

"Licorice Pizza" is a new romantic comedy - written, directed, and. produced by Paul Thomas Anderson - that serves up a slice of life in. L.A.'s San Fernando Valley in the 1970s. Opening with a scene at a high school, a smug 15-year-old, Gary. Valentine, becomes enamored with Alana Kane,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy