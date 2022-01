WAXHAW, NC – Conference basketball is finally here and Tri-W teams are facing off in attempts to rise to the number one spot. Weddington currently holds first place with an undefeated record of 14-0. Two of those wins have been against conference opponents so far. The second best overall record in the Southern Carolina 4A Conference belongs to Sun Valley at 12-4, with a conference record of 1-1. Their conference loss against the Warriors puts the Spartans at third place in the standings, behind Porter Ridge, despite their superior overall record.

