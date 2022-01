It was a rollercoaster season for the Miami Dolphins but the team ended the year with a 33-24 win over the New England Patriots. While the team finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs, the second half of the season was much kinder than the first. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the team to an 8-1 record after a 1-7 start, just missing out on the final Wild Card spot. While it had its pros and cons, Tagovailoa said he was proud of his team for turning it around. After completing year No. 2 in the NFL, Tagovailoa was a little reflective, but kept it focused on the present.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO