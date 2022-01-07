Burlington County Scholastic League boys basketball season stat leaders through Jan. 6

Nate Taylor got it done on both ends of the floor, as he scored a game-high 19 points and had seven steals in Lindenwold’s 70-33 win over Gateway in Lindenwold. Lamar Greene had a monster game with 16 points and 20 rebounds and Nazier Bryant had 10 points, eight assists and five rebounds to help Lindenwold raise its record to 2-3.

LINDENWOLD, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO