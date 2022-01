Iriona Gravley led all scorers with 18 points and Williamstown rode a hot start to a 48-42 win over Kingsway in Williamstown. Alivia Mauz knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to 17 points for Williamstown, which built a 16-4 lead in the first quarter and held on to improve to 3-4.

WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO