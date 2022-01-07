ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Treasury: November saw highest disbursement of rental aid

By MICHAEL CASEY
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStates and localities in November paid out the largest amount of rental assistance to cash-strapped tenants since a federal program began, the Treasury Department said in a statement Friday. The $2.9 billion paid out is the latest sign that the program’s early hiccups have been mostly been resolved and...

www.middletownpress.com

