Public Health

Sajid Javid: Removing pre-departure tests risks lockdown

travelmole.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth Secretary Sajid Javid says the removal of pre-departure tests for arrivals heightens the risk of another lockdown. Javid opposed the move to ditch pre-departure tests,...

www.travelmole.com

AFP

UK PM faces new 'lockdown party' hangover

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday faced a furious backlash over new claims of a breach of coronavirus restrictions by his team on top of a slew of recent scandals. The prime minister retains the confidence of the people of this country."
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

England scraps pre-departure PCR tests for travelers

England has ditched its requirement for pre-departure tests for inbound travelers in the latest shake up to Covid restrictions in the destination. As of 4 a.m. on January 7, fully vaccinated arrivals, along with those under 18, will be permitted to enter without producing a negative PCR or antigen test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

UK Drops Pre-Departure Testing Brought In To Halt Omicron

The United Kingdom government has dropped the requirement for fully vaccinated passengers traveling to England to take a negative COVID-19 test before travel and isolate on arrival. The move was brought in to slow the Omicron variant’s spread to the UK, though the new variant has since become the dominant variant within the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

Pre-departure tests ‘could be scrapped’ in rules review

Pre-departure tests for holidaymakers “could be scrapped” in the government’s review of travel rules on Wednesday (January 5). According to the Telegraph, ministers are “arguing privately that [the tests] have been rendered pointless by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant”. The Telegraph understands that...
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

Covid testing in tatters as Sajid Javid blames huge surge in demand

Sajid Javid has told MPs there will be "no quick fix" to the growing Covid testing crisis, with officials warning that the system will be overwhelmed within days. On Wednesday, Mr Javid, the Health Secretary, privately admitted that there was a worldwide shortage of tests. Business leaders have warned of an effective New Year lockdown as workers unable to get tested are forced to stay at home.
WORLD
Telegraph

Pre-departure Covid tests for holidaymakers could be axed

Pre-departure tests for holidaymakers could be scrapped, with ministers arguing privately that they have been rendered pointless by the rapid spread of the omicron variant. The Telegraph understands that a number of senior government figures are pushing for the test requirement to be dropped, with the issue expected to be raised when travel rules are reviewed on Wednesday.
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Pre-departure travel tests have outlived their usefulness - Shapps

The current Covid testing system for people travelling to England has "outlived its usefulness", Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says, as Omicron is now "widespread and worldwide". Ahead of a rule change later this week, he said the system - introduced to slow Omicron's spread - had "done its part". Pre-departure...
TRAVEL
MySanAntonio

U.K. scraps pre-departure covid tests for vaccinated visitors

The U.K. scrapped a pre-departure Covid-19 test requirement for vaccinated travelers entering the country, after airlines hard-hit by the omicron variant lobbied for the rules to be eased. A test will still be required within two days of entering the country, but the requirement for a costly PCR test will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Sajid Javid on No 10 flat: No conflict of interest

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the "important thing" from Lord Geidt's report on the funding of Boris Johnson's Downing Street flat was that the peer found the ministerial code had been "met at all times". It comes amid Labour claims of a conflict of interest over the PM's backing for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson warned against scaling back free lateral flow tests

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned Boris Johnson that axing universal free lateral flow tests would be an “utterly wrongheaded” approach to dealing with coronavirus.Labour joined her in urging the Prime Minister against the move after it was reported they could be limited to high-risk settings – such as care homes, hospitals and schools – and to people with symptoms.The Sunday Times also said the announcement, which could come within weeks, may include a scaling back of the NHS Test and Trace system.If UK government is really considering this (@scotgov⁩ certainly not signed up to it) it is utterly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Pre-departure Covid test no longer required to enter Scotland

Pre-departure testing for travellers entering Scotland has been scrapped in line with the rest of the UK, the Scottish Government has said. The change will take effect from Friday at 4am, while those coming into the country will also be able to use a lateral flow test instead of a PCR as their post-arrival test, taken on or before the second day of their stay, from Sunday at 4am.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
Travel Weekly

Pre-departure testing scrapped from Friday

The government has confirmed the removal of its pre-departure test requirements for fully vaccinated passengers travelling into England. PCR tests and self-isolation on arrival has also been scrapped, with the government reverting to its previous requirement of a lateral flow test to be taken within 48 hours of arrival and, if positive, a PCR test to check for variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid test supply will be ‘constrained’ for coming weeks, Sajid Javid says

The supply of at-home lateral flow Covid tests will be "constrained" in the coming weeks, the health secretary has said. In a letter sent to MPs on Wednesday evening Sajid Javid said the public should continue to take tests when coming into contact with vulnerable people or doing risky activities.But he admitted: “In light of the huge demand for LFDs seen over the last three weeks, we expect to need to constrain the system at certain points over the next two weeks to manage supply over the course of each day, with new tranches of supply released regularly throughout each...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Absolutely’ no plan to scrap free lateral flow tests, says minister

Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi has said that there are “absolutely not” plans to end free testing for coronavirus, following reports that Boris Johnson was planning to introduce charges for lateral flow kits.The government is facing calls to commit to keeping the tests free for as long as people are self-isolating, after reports that they could be withdrawn sparked widespread alarm.Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon warned it would be an “utterly wrongheaded” move, while Labour said it would be “the wrong decision at the wrong time”.And the CBI said that moving away from free testing now would make “no economic sense”...
WORLD
BBC

Covid-19: Pre-departure test dropped for double jabbed arrivals

Fully vaccinated passengers and under-18s no longer need to take a pre-departure test or self-isolate when they come to Northern Ireland. But they will still have to fill out a passenger locator form and take a test on or before day two of their arrival. From Sunday, this can be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK's Johnson faces Parliament test over lockdown party claim

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a high-stakes showdown Wednesday in Parliament that could help defuse a crisis over claims that he and his staff held broke coronavirus lockdown rules with illicit parties — or fan the flames even further.Opponents and allies alike want Johnson to come clean about whether he attended a gathering in May 2020, when Britain was under a strict lockdown imposed by Johnson to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Johnson has so far declined to comment on reports he was at the “bring your own booze” get-together in the garden of his Downing Street...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid announcement: When will Boris Johnson give another update?

Boris Johnson has already been forced to introduce social restrictions to combat the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and rocketing infection numbers in January could ultimately see him forced to tighten them still further.The prime minister has already brought back mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship, asked citizens to work from home where possible and made an NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test a necessary requirement for entry to crowded venues and events involving mass gatherings.However, Mr Johnson has so far stuck to his guns and refused to...
PUBLIC HEALTH

