Sajid Javid: Removing pre-departure tests risks lockdown

The supply of at-home lateral flow Covid tests will be "constrained" in the coming weeks, the health secretary has said. In a letter sent to MPs on Wednesday evening Sajid Javid said the public should continue to take tests when coming into contact with vulnerable people or doing risky activities.But he admitted: “In light of the huge demand for LFDs seen over the last three weeks, we expect to need to constrain the system at certain points over the next two weeks to manage supply over the course of each day, with new tranches of supply released regularly throughout each...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO