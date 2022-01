The haunting final line from the beloved 2010 third-person action horror game Alan Wake – “It’s not a lake, it’s an ocean" – defines so much of why it remains a standout experience that captures our collective imagination to this day. It is mysterious and unsettling in all the best ways, a fitting ending spot for a game that defies easy categorization. The game has endured precisely because of how it draws you into every detail using its unique gameplay mechanics reliant on finding light in the darkness and the creeping dread emerging from all corners of the world.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO