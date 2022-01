I love the holidays once the pressure of buying presents is done. We were blessed to have my youngest son Jac and his fiancé Whitney home for Christmas, as well as one of my little sisters and her husband join us. I got to spend a bunch of time in the kitchen. Thanks to Susan from the Prairie Panty, I have all the cool tools. Watching White Christmas and wrapping presents is one of the joys of the season for me. I hope you all spent the holiday with family and friends and enjoyed a perfect day.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 10 DAYS AGO