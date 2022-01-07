ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public asked to offer feedback on ConnectCOS Transportation Plan, Platte Avenue Corridor Studies

By Dani Birzer
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRING – The City of Colorado Springs is asking the public to fill out online comment cards to offer feedback on the ConnectCOS Transportation Plan and Platte Avenue Corridor Studies.

The public can learn more about the projects by reviewing a pre-recorded public meeting and presentation materials with details, potential ConnectCOS projects and more.

The Platte Avenue team will be hosting office hours to meet virtually with the public. Interested individuals will not need to pre-register for office hours but may join at their convenience as attendance for the full hour is not required.

Members of the project team will be available to answer questions that people may have with virtual community office hours available on the following dates:

  • January 6, 2021, 3 pm – 4 pm MST
  • January 6, 2021, 4 pm – 5 pm MST
  • January 10, 2021, 4 pm – 5 pm MST
  • January 10, 2021, 5 pm – 6 pm MST

Links to the public meeting, presentation materials, comment cards, and how to attend the Virtual Community Office Hours can be found on the project websites: ColoradoSprings.gov/ConnectCOS and ColoradoSprings.gov/PlatteAveCorridor .

Entering new year, the cost of buying a home expected to rise

COLORADO SPRINGS – Several factors will contribute to a higher cost of housing in 2022, including a booming housing market statewide and an increase in the cost of borrowing money from lenders and banks. Colorado Springs saw another booming year in 2021, with median home values increasing 18 percent. An article by the outlet Bloomberg […]
2021 one of the warmest on record in the U.S.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – (NOAA)- The year 2021 was marked by extremes across the U.S., including exceptional warmth, devastating severe weather and the second-highest number of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters on record. The nation also saw an active wildfire year across the West as the north Atlantic Basin stayed busy with its third most-active […]
