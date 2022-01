The following is an excerpt from “The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality” by Inquirer sports columnist Mike Sielski. The book will be released on Tuesday. The peers of Kobe Bryant’s past don’t remember him as a Los Angeles Laker, as a five-time NBA champion, as a nonpareil of competitive nature who bestowed upon himself an audacious nickname — Mamba — that he built into an eponymous lifestyle brand. This was what his Lower Merion teammate Evan Monsky was insisting, the point he was driving home, one night over the phone. That Kobe was not their Kobe. That Kobe? Monsky couldn’t be sure what that Kobe had in common with their Kobe.

