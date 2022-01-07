How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks ended mostly lower but well off session lows Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite erasing its early plunge to eke out a small gain. The Nasdaq finished with a gain of around 7 points, or less than 0.1%, near 14,943, according to preliminary figures, after falling as much as 2.7% at its session low. The reversal marked the index's biggest intraday comeback since Feb. 28, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a loss of around 163 points, or 0.4%, near 36,069 after dropping by around 592 points at its low. The S&P 500 closed with a loss of around 7 points, or 0.1%, near 4,670.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO