ViacomCBS received a notable analyst upgrade from “hold” to “buy” on Monday, as Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft noted that the media conglomerate was attractive to investors due to its “positive fundamental developments, improved disclosure and optionality from industry consolidation.” Kraft also called it his “top pick in media.” The Wall Street expert also increased his price target on ViacomCBS shares by $4 to $43, “driven by our higher long-term streaming revenue forecast and time value of money appreciation since our last update.” In early Monday trading, the stock was down 2 percent at $34.69 as the broader market dropped. Kraft addressed...

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO