ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Demon Gaze Extra’, ‘Dead Cells: The Queen & the Sea DLC’, Plus More Releases and Tons of Sales

By Shaun Musgrave
TouchArcade
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for January 7th, 2022. I’ll cut to the chase: I went to watch a movie today, so I don’t have a lot of time to write this article. Before I decided to see a movie, today was looking quiet. Then a billion...

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

Related
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘Panorama Cotton’, Plus ‘Lacuna’ and Today’s Other Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for December 28th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a review of a game that hit the eShop a little while back. Panorama Cotton got off to a rough start, but now that it’s all patched up how does it fare? There are also a handful of new releases to look at, including the excellent Lacuna. We finish things up with the usual lists of incoming and outgoing sales, with plenty of titles from Arc System Works joining the many discounts currently going on. Let’s get to it!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Releases New Mister Chief DLC

343 Industries has continued to add routine new content to Halo Infinite since it released earlier this month. While much of this content has been free and has included new playlists, overhauled challenges, and general bug fixes, the studio has also been making some premium pieces of DLC available as well. Once again, this trend continued this week as Halo Infinite has now seen the arrival of some new "Mister Chief" DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘My Universe – Interior Designer’, ‘Cold Silence’, and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for December 27th, 2021. Did everyone have a nice holiday? I hope you had a good rest doing whatever it was you did. I had some tasty food and got quite a few new games, so all’s well that ends well in that regard. You might expect today to have not much going on, but we somehow have a handful of new releases and a fair number of sales to check out. Let’s get on that.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

The Best Nintendo Switch Physical Releases of 2021 – SwitchArcade Special

This year was fantastic for Nintendo Switch releases across new and old games from both first and third party studios. More and more games are releasing physically through large retail channels and specialist online stores and boutique publishers. 2021 has seen some interesting physical releases across different regions with one I didn’t expect to be as good as it ended up being. If you’ve been reading prior SwitchArcade Specials on physical releases, XSEED Games and NIS America are regulars who return for the feature in 2021. Here are the top 5 physical releases on Nintendo Switch in 2021 in no particular order with some honorable mentions at the end.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcade#Dead Cells#Captain Tsubasa#Switcharcade Round Up#The Playstation Vita#Ui#Switcharcade Highlight#Dlc
TouchArcade

‘Genshin Impact’ Version 2.4 Update Is Out Now With New Characters, Outfits, the Enkanomiya Map, and More

The long-awaited major version 2.4 update for Genshin Impact (Free) is out now worldwide on iOS, Android, PS5, PS4, and PC platforms following pre-installation going live a few days ago. If you’ve not played Genshin Impact in a while, read about the last update here. Genshin Impact 2.4 – Fleeting Colors in Flight adds the new map Enkanomiya, Shenhe and Yunjin as new characters, a new outfit for Keqing and Nigguang, reruns, and much more today with maintenance having now ended. If you missed out on the banners for Zhongli, Ganyu, and Xiao, they will all be back through this update. If you pre-installed, you will not have a large download within the game client on iOS, Android, and PC. The pre-installation download size was 3.09GB on iOS. As usual, there is no pre-installation on PlayStation platforms. Watch the trailer for the update below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone’ Launching on January 18th, Pre-Registration with Rewards Still Available

Back in October we posted about the debut game from developer WIMO Games, a new studio comprised of industry veterans, called RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone. This is a tabletop-inspired game where just about everything will be determined by the roll of the dice. Unlike a physical board game though, RPG Dice will lean into it being a video game where anything is possible and will feature a game board that can morph and change as you progress, as well as feature hidden passageways and secrets. During your journey you’ll engage with NPCs and ferocious enemies in battle. You can see RPG Dice in action in the following pre-registration trailer, in case you missed it back in October.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘FightNJokes’, ‘Splotches’, ‘Work It Out! Job Challenge’, Plus Today’s Other Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for January 4th, 2022. Today definitely seems to have that New Year vibe to it. Lots of new releases, but most of them are rather dubious. There are a few worth looking at, though. We’ve got summaries of everything anyway. There are also some sales to check out, both new and expiring. Nothing to get too excited about, but you’ll want to have a look anyway. Let’s get going!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
TouchArcade

‘Ragnarok: The Lost Memories’ Launching on January 13th, Multiple Pre-Registration Events with Rewards Happening Now

The latest in a very long line of Ragnarok Online spin-off games for mobile is titled Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, and it’s all ready to launch on both iOS and Android devices next week. This is a story about a boy who obsessively plays a video game until, one day, he wakes up to find that he’s actually stuck in the fantasy world of that very game. Monsters approach from all sides and just when it seems like the boy will end up being lunch, a wizard named Rina comes to his rescue and fights off the monsters. Lost in this world the boy follows Rina, but the more time he spends with her the more he realizes the two had known each other somehow already. You could say he starts to discover some… lost memories. Hey, that’s this game’s title! Check out the story trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

iiRcade Reveals Premium Dead Cells Cabinet With JBL Sound And More

The iiRcade home arcade console has been around for over a year now, but so far, every available model has sported the same physical design. That's changing with the Premium iiRcade system, first available in the Dead Cells Edition, as the updated model comes with a more arcade-like form factor and several other major improvements.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Dead Cells Celebrates Launch Of Its Third DLC With Insane Trailer

Dead Cells Celebrates Launch Of Its Third DLC With Insane Trailer. In 2018, Motion Twins and Evil Empire, as a developer-publisher duo, hit it out the park with their release of the title. Dead Cells is roguelike that is similar to The Binding of Isaac and other metroidvania titles. Since its release, the game has been praised by the community and soared in success. Today, the companies celebrate the release of the game’s third DLC, Dead Cells: The Queen & The Sea. The DLC seeks to bring a conclusion to the epic story while introducing a ton of new content for players to enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamezebo

Switch Review Round-Up – Super Arcade Football, SkateBird, Dusk and more

We try to cover every Switch game we’re sent a code for here at Gamezebo. Sometimes we find ourselves with a bit of a backlog though – like right now for instance. So here are some shorter reviews of games released or updated on the Switch over the last few months – that we might not have got round to covering otherwise.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Out Now: ‘Where’s Samantha?’, ‘Mimelet’, ‘Dungeon Reels’, ‘Mini Golf RPG’, ‘Tower Hunter: Ezra’s Trial’, ‘Smol Dungeon’, ‘Zio and the Magic Scrolls’ and More

Each and every day new mobile games are hitting the App Store, and so each week we put together a big old list of all the best new releases of the past seven days. Back in the day the App Store would showcase the same games for a week, and then refresh those features each Thursday. Because of that developers got into the habit of releasing their games throughout Wednesday or very early Thursday in order to hopefully get one of those coveted features spots. Nowadays the App Store refreshes constantly, so the need for everyone to release all on the same day has diminished. Still, we’ve kept our weekly Wednesday night format as for years that’s the time people knew to check TouchArcade for the list of new games. And so without further ado please check out the full list of this week’s new games below, and let us know in the comments section which games you’ll be picking up!
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Heaven Dust 2’, ‘Warshmallows’, ‘Theatre of Sorrows’, Plus Today’s Other Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for January 6th, 2021. It’s the first Thursday of the year, and that means the first big day of new releases of the year. There are several new games to look at, and while none of them jump out in a big way there are certainly a few good ones. We’ve got summaries of all of them as usual, along with the latest sales and a list of expiring discounts. Let’s dive on in!
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Dungeon Reels’

This one technically came out before the end of the year, but since we didn’t do a new games round-up last week due to their not really being enough games, it has snuck into this week’s batch and I’m certainly glad it did. Dungeon Reels, as the name implies, is a dungeon crawler blended with a slot machine. This is not a new concept. King Cashing did this more than a decade ago, and Tower of Fortune just shy of a decade ago. And Dungeon Reels itself has been out on Android for a couple of years. It speaks to how good a mashup the two genres make that multiple games can successfully use the concept and not feel like they’re treading the exact same territory.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Dead Cells The Queen and the Sea Update: New Features and Bug Fixes

Dead Cells received the latest DLC, The Queen and the Sea, which adds two new coastal biomes. The first biome is the Infested Shipwreck, which takes players through a ship filled with dead sailors. The second biome is called The Lighthouse. In this biome, players will go through a trial that has a time limit to complete. They must fight their way through enemies and move fast or be engulfed by flames. Besides the new biomes, players can encounter two new bosses, get six new melee weapons, use two new ranged weapons, and experience two new skills.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Genshin Impact’, ‘Fantasian’, ‘LEGO Brawls’, ‘Pocket Build’, and More

Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. Some big games got updates this week, with some great Apple Arcade titles in particular seeing some love. We’ve got a mix of updates covering Apple Arcade, free-to-play, and paid games for you to consider. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy