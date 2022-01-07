ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup cleared to resume after travel exemptions agreed

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis season's Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup will continue as normal after a clarification from the French government on exemptions from travel restrictions. Under current rules, travellers from the UK must self-isolate for 48 hours after entering France. But tournament organisers have been told that exemptions apply to...

SPORTS
PREMIER LEAGUE
