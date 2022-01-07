Stanton County Sheriff seeking re-election for ninth term

STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — According to a press release from the Stanton County Sheriff, Sheriff Mike Unger is seeking re-election for a ninth term.

The release goes on to state that Sheriff Unger has more than 40 years of law enforcement experience and has served in Stanton County since 1986.

Sheriff Unger also has more than 35 years of EMS experience and currently serves as an EMT with Pilger Fire and Rescue.

Sheriff Unger is also a decorated U.S. Army veteran having served overseas during the Cold War.

The release also states that Sheriff Unger has been recognized multiple times for his law enforcement leadership and actions and he has been awarded several times for lifesaving efforts.

