ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton County, NE

Stanton County Sheriff seeking re-election for ninth term

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5VEq_0dfnu48b00

STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — According to a press release from the Stanton County Sheriff, Sheriff Mike Unger is seeking re-election for a ninth term.

The release goes on to state that Sheriff Unger has more than 40 years of law enforcement experience and has served in Stanton County since 1986.

Dakota County Jail expansion may impact Woodbury County

Sheriff Unger also has more than 35 years of EMS experience and currently serves as an EMT with Pilger Fire and Rescue.

Sheriff Unger is also a decorated U.S. Army veteran having served overseas during the Cold War.

The release also states that Sheriff Unger has been recognized multiple times for his law enforcement leadership and actions and he has been awarded several times for lifesaving efforts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanton County, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Stanton County, NE
City
Pilger, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#County Jail#Weather#Sheriff Unger#Ems#Emt#Pilger Fire And Rescue#U S Army#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News#Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

1K+
Followers
926
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy