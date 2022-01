Just weeks after proposing to revamp football at the Class 2A and 1A level, the Oregon School Activities Association’s Football Ad Hoc Committee has backpedaled. On Friday, the committee announced that it was supporting a model where 2A football teams would compete in 11-man football, while 1A teams would play eight-man football (or six-man for the smallest 1A schools). The reversal means little will change with how small-school football in Oregon has been been run.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 HOURS AGO