The Crestwood Board of Aldermen heard two ordinances regarding construction of the new Whitecliff Park Bridge and its surrounding area at its meeting Dec. 14. According to a memo by City Administrator Kris Simpson, the project is broken down into three phases — replacement of the bridge (phase 1), the addition of a shared use path along Pardee Road connecting Grant’s Trail to the park and overall improvements of the entrance (phase 2) and reconstruction of Whitecliff Park Lane from the bridge to the community center (phase 3).

CRESTWOOD, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO