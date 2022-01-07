ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Records Co-Head of Urban Music Phylicia Fant Leaves Label

By Jem Aswad
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhylicia Fant, Columbia Records’ co-head of urban music for two years, has left the company, a rep confirms to Variety. While no reason was given for her departure and the department has enjoyed significant success since she and Shawn Holiday were named co-heads in December of 2018 — particularly with Lil...

#Music Video#Music Industry#Urban Music#Columbia Records
