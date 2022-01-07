ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Masonic Temple fire – Building in Zanesville, Ohio engulfed in raging flames and smoke as nearby jail evacuated

By Laura Gesualdi-Gilmore
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

A MASSIVE blaze engulfed the Masonic Temple in Zanesville, Ohio, on Thursday night.

The historic building, the tallest in the Ohio city, is home to many art studios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PpBIN_0dfnrUw300
A fire ripped through the Masonic Temple in Zanesville, Ohio Credit: Twitter/Christine Holmes

The Zanesville Times Recorder confirmed that the fire department was on the scene of the blaze at 36-42 N. Fourth Street.

The building is next to Muskingum County Jail and Court House, but authorities said all inmates and employees were safely evacuated.

The fire reportedly caused several nearby buildings to lose power.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

Shocking footage posted to social media shows the building completely engulfed in flames as fire crews attempt to control the blaze.

More to follow...

ZANESVILLE, OH
