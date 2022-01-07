Victim Airlifted In Morris County Crash: DEVELOPING

Northstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A victim was airlifted following a Friday afternoon crash in Morris County, developing reports say.

A vehicle crashed into a pole near 106 Route 23 southbound in Riverdale shortly before 4 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The occupant was trapped in the vehicle but was conscious and alert as the department of transportation and local fire crews were called to the scene, the initial report said.

A Medevac was requested with a landing zone at the Riverdale Armory, according to the initial report.

Police did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.