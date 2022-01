January’s high school regents exams have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York State Department of Education announced yesterday. The standardized tests, which are administered by the state and required to pass to obtain certain degrees, were scheduled for Jan. 25-28 for students at Riverhead High School. Diploma requirements will be changed for students who are taking classes culminating in a January regents exam to allow them to be exempt from the exams.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO