For the city and parish combined, recurring sales and use tax collections totaled just over $20 million in October, a 19% increase over the same month in 2020. That’s according to a recent report from the city-parish finance department, which shows the drastic swings in sales tax collections over the course of the pandemic. The report also found October collections were up more than $58,000 from September.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO