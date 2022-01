The Anaheim Ducks split a weekend back-to-back, first losing to the New York Rangers 4-1 and then defeating the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout. The two games continue an inconsistent trend for the club, who are 2-3-2 since Dec. 17. The recent bump in the road can be attributed to a handful of circumstances, but none unique to only the Ducks. Every team in the NHL has had to deal with postponements and players shuffling in and out of the COVID protocol.

