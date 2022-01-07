Singular Genomics G4 Launch Impresses BofA Analyst: What's Next?

Target’s stock (NYSE: TGT), the second-largest discount chain in the U.S., has declined 3% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month) and currently stands near $231. It should be noted that the broader S&P500 returned an almost flat growth during the same period. The retailer saw a strong third-quarter performance despite facing challenges with supply chain issues, shortages in labor, difficult year-over-year comparison to 2020, and resurgence of Covid variants. In Q3, the retailer’s comparable sales increased 12.7% on top of the 20.7% gain accomplished in 2020 - still beating the consensus expectation of +8.3%. Target pointed to continued strength in-store sales, same-day digital fulfillment services, and double-digit growth in all five of its core merchandising categories. That said, Target’s stock is down since the Q3 earnings announcement despite this recent outperformance.

