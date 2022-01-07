ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singular Genomics G4 Launch Impresses BofA Analyst: What's Next?

By Priya Nigam
Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OMIC) launched the G4 system in late December and has begun taking orders, with shipments expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022, according to BofA Securities. The Singular Genomics Systems Analyst: Michael Ryskin upgraded the rating...

