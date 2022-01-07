Kan. man dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash

A Salina driver allegedly took out part of a fence and struck a local pizza establishment during a pursuit through the city early Sunday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, a deputy saw a white 2014 Chrysler 300 with no lights on turn onto S. Broadway Boulevard in the 100 block. The deputy attempted to stop the car, but it sped off and a pursuit ensued. According to Soldan, the pursuit took the following route.

SALINA, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO