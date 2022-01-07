ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ivy looks all grown up in 10th birthday tribute from Tina Knowles

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy looks all grown up in new photo with Tina Knowles Lawson. Instagram/ Tina Knowles

Blue Ivy, daughter of music superstars Beyoncé and Jay-Z, turned 10 years old Friday, receiving a heartfelt birthday tribute from grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

“My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today,” the “Talks With Mama Tina” host, 68, began on Instagram. “God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin.”

Lawson went on to gush over the bond she shares with her mini-me.

“I prayed for her to be born on my birthday, but she did what she always does, she came when she got good and ready 😂three days later, but we still share the bond,” she shared.

“She reminds me that ‘Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn.’ Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!😂!😂.

Beyoncé’s daughter received well wishes for her 10th birthday from grandma.

“Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet , Beautiful Baby Blue❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂💥Happy Birthday 🎂❤️🙏🏽.”

Plenty of Lawson’s celebrity friends went on to wish Blue a happy birthday within the comment section, with many making note of the 10-year-old’s height.

“Happy Birthday Blue Ivy ❤️🎂❤️🎂❤️🎂❤️🎂❤️🎂,” wrote Naomi Campbell, with writer/director Lena Waithe adding, “Capricorn season strong!!”

“No way she’s that tall now!!!,” remarked “Community” actress Yvette Nicole Brown. Octavia Spencer agreed, adding, “So tall!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Other celebrity well-wishers included Nicole Ari Parker, Vivica A. Fox, Gabrielle Union, Yvonne Orji, and more.

Beyoncé recruited daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy Carter for her Halls of Ivy campaign.

Last month, the eldest Carter kid joined four-year-old sister, Rumi, for a cameo in mom Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park campaign.

Comments / 28

Vickie Davis
3d ago

Age is not doing Tina well at all!! She needs to cut that hair or get rid if the long weave! Your not Beyoncé and your over 60!!! The hair makes you look old in the face!!

Reply(9)
12
Michele Hernandez
1d ago

So sad that she is considered all grown up at 10

Reply(2)
10
