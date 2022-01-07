Sabres' Robert Hagg: Nearing return to action

BUFFALO – Over his first 44 games with the Sabres, winger Anders Bjork has struggled to maintain consistency, mostly showcasing flashes of his talent. Bjork, 25, scored opening night before beginning a 10-game goalless stretch. After scoring in back-to-back contests, he endured a 12-game goal drought in which he was scratched twice.
Anders Bjork practiced with the Sabres on Sunday, his first session with the team since entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Jan. 4. Bjork’s return left the Sabres with four players absent due to protocol: forwards Alex Tuch, Kyle Okposo, and Peyton Krebs and defenseman Casey Fitzgerald. Okposo and Fitzgerald entered protocol on Jan. 3. Tuch and Krebs entered along with Bjork on Jan. 4.
The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
The Boston Bruins showed they can in fact compete with and beat a top team, as they went into Tampa Bay and came away with a 5-2 win over the league-leading Lightning Saturday night. David Pastrnak led the way with two goals.
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
LAS VEGAS -- Hockey fans in southern Nevada still love Marc-Andre Fleury. The adoration overflowed Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, where the 18-year veteran led the Chicago Blackhawks onto the ice for their game against his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights. Fans lined the end boards, pounded the glass,...
When Marc-Andre Fleury arrived in Las Vegas 4-plus years ago, he was joining what was considered a ragtag bunch of misfits, a group cast aside by their franchises and banished to the desert. Nearly every pundit predicted a last-place finish for the NHL's newest expansion team. How wrong we all...
Evander Kane's tumultuous run with the San Jose Sharks is over. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers Saturday with the intent to terminate the rest of his seven-year, $49 million deal. San Jose said it made the decision because Kane breached the NHL standard player contract and the AHL's...
Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly served his four-game suspension for his illegal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero last month, but he wanted to make sure there was no residual ill will. “I was happy when I reached out to him that he was doing OK,” Connolly said Saturday before the Hawks faced the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. “It was nice to have fluid conversations ...
Nick Foligno going down is not what you want. He was involved in an awkward collision with Lightning defenseman Callan Foote, both wrestling for position with the Bruins on the attack when the Tampa Bay blueliner fell on top of Foligno’s leg in the first period. Foligno needed assistance...
The hockey world has been left reeling in the wake of the death of a Connecticut high schooler who died while playing in a junior varsity game Thursday night. Teddy Balkind, a 10th-grader at St. Luke's School, fell to the ice during the contest against Brunswick School. A player on the opposing team was unable to stop and accidentally collided with him, according to Wajih AlBaroudi of CBS Sports.
In his first game back since being traded to the Blackhawks, the Golden Knights pay tribute to their first franchise goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury. Flower was back in the Fortress. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was back in the crease at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, but this time as a member of the...
Lost in the madness of COVID postponements and a schedule that’ll melt your mind to goop is the fact that trade deadline season is rapidly approaching the Bruins and the rest of the NHL. And on Saturday, the Bruins found themselves officially linked to one of the market’s scoring...
