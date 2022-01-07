The Fed Is About To Make A Massive Policy Error

The job report was an absolute blowout. The job report on Friday, January 7, was an absolute blow-out, and if you only saw the headline non-farm payroll number, then you missed all the data that mattered. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, while the U6 measure of unemployment fell to...
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Monday he will be leaving his post Friday, shortly before his term would have been expired. The resignation comes following more questions into stock fund trades for Clarida in February 2020. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Monday he will be leaving...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren called on the Federal Reserve in a Monday letter to release more information about financial trades made by several top officials at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, when the central bank was pumping trillions of dollars into the U.S. economy. The Massachusetts Democrat, who sits on...
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will highlight the central bank's efforts to fight inflation and stabilize the US economy at his confirmation hearing, according to testimony released Monday. In a letter sent Monday, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, citing the Times' reporting, asked "that the Federal Reserve... release all available information about the trades by Fed officials" by next Monday.
Richard Clarida, the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, said Monday he will resign on Jan. 14, two weeks before his term was set to end on Jan. 31. Clarida, who was tapped for the Fed by President Donald Trump, was not going to be renominated by the Biden administration. Clarida has become embroiled in a controversy involving a stock transaction in 2020 shortly before the central bank took action to prop up the economy. His announcement comes one day before Chairman Jerome Powell testifies to the Senate, a hearing at which he was expected to be asked about Clarida's investment decisions. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been especially critical of Fed officials for buying and selling assets during the crisis, accusing them of a conflict of interest. Clarida did not mention the controversy in his resignation letter. Two other senior Fed officials resigned in the fall after disclosures about their investments during the pandemic.
With inflation surging, unemployment falling and wages rising, some economists are warning that the Federal Reserve may have waited too long to reverse its ultra-low-rate policies — a delay that could put the economy at heightened risk.On Wednesday, the government is expected to report that consumer prices jumped 7.1% over the past 12 months, which would be the steepest such increase in decades. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is sure to be grilled on the issue during a Senate hearing Tuesday on his nomination for a second four-year term. Inflation has become the most serious threat to the economy,...
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Asian equities and the dollar struggled to find direction on Tuesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's appearance before the Senate Banking Committee, hoping for clues to the timing of expected policy tightening. Powell is seeking a second four-year term as head of...
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will hammer home the central’s bank commitment to cooling red-hot inflation when he makes the case for his second term. "We know that high inflation exacts a toll, particularly for those less able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation. We are strongly committed to achieving our statutory goals of maximum employment and price stability. We will use our tools to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched," he noted in prepared testimony released late Monday ahead of tomorrow’s renomination hearing.
High inflation is taking a toll on American families, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged in remarks to be delivered at a Tuesday congressional hearing, where he is sure to face tough questions on the subject. “We know that high inflation exacts a toll, particularly for those less able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation,” Powell said in prepared testimony that was made public Monday. The Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing on Powell's nomination to a second four-year term Tuesday. President Joe Biden announced Powell's reappointment in late November. Inflation has...
Former New York Federal Reserve president Bill Dudley expects the U.S. central bank to become increasingly hawkish as its current dovish outlook clashes with the reality of a tight labor market that's likely to keep inflation elevated, he said in a Bloomberg opinion piece. "As the economic recovery pushes unemployment...
Federal Reserve policy makers have been “way behind the curve” since early last year in tightening policy, and there’s now the possibility that they might need to consider hiking interest rates at almost every meeting in 2022, according to Deutsche Bank researchers. Deutsche Bank’s economists expect four...
TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar hovered near the middle of its recent range against major peers on Tuesday as traders looked to incumbent Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s nomination hearing later in the day for new clues on the timing and pace of policy normalisation. In his prepared...
The GDX appeared to be mounting a recovery until the release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday reignited concerns over accelerated Fed tightening. In mid-December, I noted that the relatively strong reaction of gold and gold mining stocks to the hawkish Fed meeting may be a sign that all the bad news is priced in. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) appeared to be mounting a recovery until the release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday reignited concerns over accelerated Fed tightening, leading to a surge in bond yields and a decline in inflation expectations, which has kicked the legs from under the GDX recovery.
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.
Comments / 0