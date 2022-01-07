ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fed Is About To Make A Massive Policy Error

By Mott Capital Management
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The job report was an absolute blowout. The job report on Friday, January 7, was an absolute blow-out, and if you only saw the headline non-farm payroll number, then you missed all the data that mattered. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, while the U6 measure of unemployment fell to...

seekingalpha.com

AFP

Powell to target inflation at confirmation, face trading scrutiny

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will highlight the central bank's efforts to fight inflation and stabilize the US economy at his confirmation hearing, according to testimony released Monday. In a letter sent Monday, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, citing the Times' reporting, asked "that the Federal Reserve... release all available information about the trades by Fed officials" by next Monday.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Federal Reserve No. 2 official Clarida to resign after stock controversy

Richard Clarida, the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, said Monday he will resign on Jan. 14, two weeks before his term was set to end on Jan. 31. Clarida, who was tapped for the Fed by President Donald Trump, was not going to be renominated by the Biden administration. Clarida has become embroiled in a controversy involving a stock transaction in 2020 shortly before the central bank took action to prop up the economy. His announcement comes one day before Chairman Jerome Powell testifies to the Senate, a hearing at which he was expected to be asked about Clarida's investment decisions. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been especially critical of Fed officials for buying and selling assets during the crisis, accusing them of a conflict of interest. Clarida did not mention the controversy in his resignation letter. Two other senior Fed officials resigned in the fall after disclosures about their investments during the pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
The Independent

Question for Fed: Has it waited too long to fight inflation?

With inflation surging, unemployment falling and wages rising, some economists are warning that the Federal Reserve may have waited too long to reverse its ultra-low-rate policies — a delay that could put the economy at heightened risk.On Wednesday, the government is expected to report that consumer prices jumped 7.1% over the past 12 months, which would be the steepest such increase in decades. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is sure to be grilled on the issue during a Senate hearing Tuesday on his nomination for a second four-year term. Inflation has become the most serious threat to the economy,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asian stocks, dollar hunt for direction as investors look to Fed policy

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Asian equities and the dollar struggled to find direction on Tuesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's appearance before the Senate Banking Committee, hoping for clues to the timing of expected policy tightening. Powell is seeking a second four-year term as head of...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Fed’s Powell pledges inflation fight in renomination hearing

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will hammer home the central’s bank commitment to cooling red-hot inflation when he makes the case for his second term. "We know that high inflation exacts a toll, particularly for those less able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation. We are strongly committed to achieving our statutory goals of maximum employment and price stability. We will use our tools to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched," he noted in prepared testimony released late Monday ahead of tomorrow’s renomination hearing.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Federal Reserve's Powell: High inflation 'exacts a toll'

High inflation is taking a toll on American families, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged in remarks to be delivered at a Tuesday congressional hearing, where he is sure to face tough questions on the subject. “We know that high inflation exacts a toll, particularly for those less able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation,” Powell said in prepared testimony that was made public Monday. The Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing on Powell's nomination to a second four-year term Tuesday. President Joe Biden announced Powell's reappointment in late November. Inflation has...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

GDX: Assessing The Damage From The Fed Minutes

The GDX appeared to be mounting a recovery until the release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday reignited concerns over accelerated Fed tightening. In mid-December, I noted that the relatively strong reaction of gold and gold mining stocks to the hawkish Fed meeting may be a sign that all the bad news is priced in. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) appeared to be mounting a recovery until the release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday reignited concerns over accelerated Fed tightening, leading to a surge in bond yields and a decline in inflation expectations, which has kicked the legs from under the GDX recovery.
BUSINESS
