Across all sports, athletes who want to make the team can earn their spot at try-outs. For people looking to get in the business of sports, the path is less straightforward. But despite the lack of a Front Office Draft or Team Executive Combine, the best way to make inroads into the sports industry is to act like an athlete: learn new skills, hone your abilities, and—most importantly—find a coaching staff that can prepare you for the opportunity to get in the game. And a Master’s Degree in Sports Management from the University of San Francisco can be your ticket to the ballpark—and beyond.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO