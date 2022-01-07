Misunderstood Risks Make Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Cheap

Semiconductors are essential for digitalization and are needed for more and more products. The applications of the last 10 years remain, while new ones are added. It is impossible to imagine today's world without semiconductors and they are essential for the coming fourth industrial revolution. While semiconductors used to be found mainly in computers and smartphones, today they have numerous other applications. From cars and smart traffic lights to washing machines, refrigerators, jukeboxes - a whole range of things that can be associated with the Internet of things - enabled by 5G. In addition, there are wearable devices and numerous applications that are just starting to enter people's everyday lives: virtual reality glasses, augmented reality glasses, and even clothing with microchips. Everyone today has numerous technical devices that contain semiconductors, but they are also connected to a cloud, which in itself requires even more semiconductors. Another growth driver is the rising middle class worldwide, especially in Asian countries, Latin America, and Africa. This is no longer just about Moore's Law, which predicted that the number of transistors on a chip doubles every 24 months, but other factors are now playing a role as well. How much energy is consumed, how small is the chip, how flexible?

