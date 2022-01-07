ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

McCaul tests positive for COVID-19 in latest congressional breakthrough

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zj8TQ_0dfnng9N00

( The Hill ) – Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) disclosed Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 this week, becoming the latest member of Congress to contract a breakthrough case of the virus amid the current nationwide surge in cases due to the omicron variant.

McCaul confirmed that he is fully vaccinated and boosted and is “recovering each day.” In the meantime, McCaul said he will cast votes by proxy next week “for my health and the safety of others,” in accordance with public health guidelines to prevent further spread of the virus.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 this week and as a result will be voting by proxy next week for my health and the safety of others. I am fully vaccinated and boosted. Thankfully, I am recovering each day. I look forward to returning back to work for the people of TX-10,” McCaul wrote in a tweet.

A total of at least 37 members of Congress — 29 in the House and 8 in the Senate — have contracted breakthrough cases of COVID-19 since the summer, meaning they were vaccinated but still became infected with the virus. Those lawmakers have generally reported only feeling mild symptoms.

Nearly half of the breakthrough cases among lawmakers have been since December, when the virus surge attributed to the omicron variant began.

The House has not held floor votes since Dec. 14 and is not scheduled to return from its holiday recess until Monday.

Some Democrats — and just three Republicans — were on Capitol Hill on Thursday to mark one year since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a mob of former President Trump ‘s supporters who tried to stop Congress from certifying the election results. But the House has not been formally in session for in-person votes and committee work in weeks.

Even with both the House and Senate mostly out of session in the last few weeks, the Capitol physician said Monday that the positivity rate in the on-campus COVID-19 testing site h as skyrocketed from less than 1 percent to 13 percent.

The Capitol physician, Brian Monahan, advised congressional offices to adopt telework as much as possible and for everyone to wear higher-quality masks like KN95s or N95s.

Two other lawmakers revealed earlier this week that they also tested positive for COVID-19: Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.).

Hagedorn, who is battling kidney cancer, said he was experiencing very mild symptoms ” but was hospitalized as a precaution due to his cancer treatment.

House Democrats first instituted proxy voting in May 2020 so that lawmakers could still cast votes if they were sick, had to quarantine or otherwise could not travel due to COVID-19.

Republicans initially almost uniformly voted against establishing proxy voting as a measure to adapt to the pandemic, including McCaul. But many Republicans have since embraced proxy voting over the last year and a half, including some members of House GOP leadership.

Nevertheless, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has vowed to eliminate proxy voting if Republicans take over the House majority next year.

“I have spent a lot of time thinking about the next Congress. How do we heal this place? If you are all thinking of running again, for those who win, no more proxy voting. You are going to have to show up to work,” McCarthy said in November during his record-long House floor speech where he spoke for more than 8 1/2 hours.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
County
Jefferson County, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Health
Jefferson County, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Health
Jefferson County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Michael Mccaul
Person
Jim Hagedorn
CBS 42

State says prison construction allowed with relief cash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials say federal rules do not appear to block the state’s plan to use $400 million in pandemic relief funds to build prisons, although the U.S. Treasury Department document states that new prisons are generally not an eligible use of the money. The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Thursday […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proxy Voting#Covid#Omicron#House#Democrats#Republicans#Capitol Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS 42

Rare snowy owl soars over Washington, thrills crowds

WASHINGTON (AP) — A snowy owl apparently touring iconic buildings of the nation’s capital is captivating birdwatchers who manage to get a glimpse of the rare, resplendent visitor from the Arctic. Far from its summer breeding grounds in Canada, the snowy owl was first seen on January 3, the day a winter storm dumped eight […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS 42

CBS 42

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy