ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Thomas J Kent Jr., Chairman & C.E.O. Of Kent Global LLC forms partnership with Her Excellency Dato' Seri Dr. Romona Murad, President of Romona Consultancy and Management

By Kent Global LLC, Romona Consultancy, Management.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Global LLC's Chairman & C.E.O., Mr. Thomas J. Kent Jr., announced today that a special Joint Venture has been put in place with Her Excellency Dato' Seri Dr. Romona Murad, the President of Romona Consultancy and Management, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. According...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Supportiv, The Peer Support Network, Welcomes EAP Industry Veteran William Taylor, LPCC, NCC As Vice President, Strategic Partnerships

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William Taylor, LPCC, NCC, steps into a new role developing partnerships and leading program implementation as a dedicated point of contact for enterprise clients at Supportiv (https://supportiv.com), the on-demand peer-to-peer support network serving 2.5 million covered lives and over 700,000 individuals to date.
BUSINESS
bocaratontribune.com

Salutad Communications LLC soon to Formalize Launch of its Training Seminars and Diversity Management Consulting in Delray Beach, Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA – A new and unique organization, Salutad Communications LLC, also known as Salutad, is conducting the formal launch of its 34 training seminars and revolutionary concept of diversity management consulting in Delray Beach, Florida on January 26, 2022. Salutad was founded based on forming a...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Surefire Local Announces Funding Facility with Recurring Capital Partners

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local (www.surefirelocal.com), providing the industry's most powerful modern marketing intelligence platform built for local SMBs to generate revenue and profits efficiently and predictably, today announced a new partnership with Recurring Capital Partners. Recurring Capital Partners is an investment firm...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Variety

Arjan Pomper Promoted to Managing Director, Global Entertainment, at ITV Studios

Arjan Pomper has been promoted to managing director, global entertainment, at “Love Island” producer ITV Studios. Pomper reports into David McGraynor, chief operating officer, ITV Studios. He replaces Maarten Meijs, who has joined John de Mol’s Netherlands based media company Talpa as CEO. ITV Studios also produces prominent formats “The Voice,” “The Chase,” “I Am A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!,” “Come Dine With Me” and “Walk The Line.” The global entertainment division is is responsible for selling and monetising ITV Studios unscripted formats around the world and Pomper is tasked with growing the global formats business. Pomper joined the...
BUSINESS
Variety

Merlin Unveils New Board of Directors, With Nine First-Time Members

Merlin, the digital-rights licensing partner for independent music companies, has announced its newly elected board of directors. The board, which is elected from and by Merlin’s members, includes representatives from twelve different countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania, and will service the organizations tens of thousands of member labels as it strikes deals with partners such as Apple, Facebook, Peloton, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, YouTube, and more. This year, nearly half of the board members have been elected or appointed for their first term, with 11 members returning for another term.  Newly elected to the 2022 board are: Pascal...
BUSINESS
Variety

Starz Promotes Darren Nielson, Jeff Cooke for Distribution and International Networks

Starz has rejigged its international business with the promotions of Darren Nielson to executive VP of distribution and business development, and Jeff Cooke to senior VP of programming for international networks. Based in the company’s Santa Monica, California, office since joining in 2018, Nielson has been leading the international distribution and business development for Starz-branded digital and linear services and channels, working closely with Superna Kalle, president of international networks for Starz, to develop expansion strategies, identify partner opportunities, and secure distribution agreements with in-territory partners. Over the past three years, Nielson has launched the Starzplay SVOD service across Canada, Latin America...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Radar Pictures Expands Focus To Video Games, Partners With LevelN4XT For New Joint Venture

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Pictures, the TV and film production company behind the Jumanji franchise and Amazon’s Wheel of Time series, is expanding into the video game sphere with a new partnership. Radar will join with LevelN4XT to form Radar-N4XT, focused on developing new IP for video games and adapting existing game IP for television and film. The Radar-N4XT joint effort will create transmedia exposure to build audiences for game properties with its varied expertise in film/television, branding, fashion, music, and live entertainment. With a slate of dynamic original and established IP, Radar-N4XT will create a new way to create, game, and entertain...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excellency#C E O#Seri#Kent Global Llc#Chairman C E O#Malaysian#The Joint Venture
Variety

Kino Lorber Taps Martha Benyam as Chief Operating Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Martha Benyam has joined Kino Lorber as the new chief operating officer of the film distribution company. A veteran of the film, television and digital industries, Benyam most recently served as a consultant to various media startups, where she launched Amazon video channels and led programming strategy, content acquisitions, and business development initiatives. She previously served as VP of strategy and business development at Starz, where she helped scale its original programming and launched StarzPlay Arabia. Before that, Benyam worked at AOL, where she held various roles leading content acquisition and distribution deal teams, supporting original productions, and working with the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

VF Corp. taps Nike vet as North Face president

VF Corp. said Tuesday that Nicole Otto has been named global brand president of The North Face, succeeding Steve Murray who is retiring and returning to the U.K. The transition is effective June 2022. Otto joins the brand after 16 years with Nike Inc. , last serving as vice president of Nike Direct North America from 2018 to May 2021. In that role, she was responsible for Nike's digital experiences, factory stores and more. VF Corp. shares are down 18.4% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has run up nearly 23%.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

The North Face Appoints 16-Year Nike Veteran Nicole Otto as Next Global Brand President

There’s a leadership change at The North Face. VF Corp. announced today the appointment of Nicole Otto to the global brand president role at The North Face, effective June. Otto will succeed Steve Murray, who is set to retire and return to the UK. Otto, according to VF Corp., will report to chairman, president and CEO Steve Rendle, and will also serve on the company’s executive leadership team. “Nicole is the right leader who brings the right capabilities to The North Face brand at the right time,” Rendle said in a statement. “Her global industry experience and deep understanding of consumer engagement strategies...
BUSINESS
ARTnews

United States Artists Names Judilee Reed as Next President and CEO

United States Artists, a leading nonprofit that provides funding to artists, has named Judilee Reed as its next president and CEO. She will transition into her new role over the next few months and begin at the organization full-time on May 1. Jamie Bennett will continue to serve as interim president and CEO during this period. Reed is currently the program director of creative communities for the William Penn Foundation, where she leads the organization’s arts and culture and public space grant portfolios in Philadelphia and its surrounding region. Previously she led the Thriving Cultures program at the New York–based Surdna...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Deadline

Film And Television Production Company Culture House Announces West Coast Expansion And Names New Hires

EXCLUSIVE: Film and television production company Culture House is expanding its offices to Los Angeles along with two key new hires.  Founding Partner Carri Twigg will lead the West Coast office for the growing slate of projects. Joining her is new hire, Jaimie Woo, who has been named senior development producer reporting to Twigg. Woo will be leading development for the company’s premium documentary and unscripted slate. She will also serve as a lead consultant within the Culture House consultancy. Twigg and Woo previously worked together in the White House during the Obama administration for then-Vice President Joe Biden. Prior to Culture...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, TRUSTED AND TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Peloton Interactive, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - PTON

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) between December 9, 2020 and November 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 18, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Peloton securities during...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Jason Monteiro Named General Manager Of HBO Max Southeast Asia

Jason Monteiro has been appointed to General Manager of HBO Max Southeast Asian, Hong Kong and Taiwan. “Jason arrives at HBO Max with a proven track record of building and growing subscription services across Asia and other important global markets,” said Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International, said. “He’s a passionate leader known for building and inspiring high-performing teams, and I’m eager to see his leadership in action as he steps into his new role today.” Monteiro was previously the Director of AVOD at Shahid, a leading Arabic content streaming platform. At Shahid, Monteiro managed the streaming platform’s free tier and covered...
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Nester Hosiery Taps Chris Bevin for SVP of Brands and Licenses Role, The North Face Names New Global Brand President + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 11, 2022: Nester Hosiery announced it has tapped Chris Bevin to fill its SVP of brands and licenses role.  Bevin brings 30 years of experience in the industry to Nester Hosiery, a manufacturer of performance merino wool socks and the parent company of Farm to Feet. The experience includes more than 15 years spent at Balega, where Bevin served as president from 2009 to 2015. “We are putting considerable resources behind...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of Mergers involving Metromile, Inc., INSU Acquisition Corp. II, and Lemonade, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) ("Metromile" or the "Company") stock prior to December 28, 2021, including, but by no means limited to, all Metromile shareholders who owned INSU Acquisition Corp. II ("INSU") stock prior to November 25, 2020.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Rolls-Royce CEO Talks Record Sales Growth in 2021, Electrifying Fleet

It has been a record year for luxury automaker Rolls-Royce despite the industry struggling to meet demand overall due to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joined Cheddar to discuss the driving factors behind the company's 2021 success. He said after the pandemic forced the closure of factories in 2020 and people stopped making large purchases, they were open to spending more in 2021. "The entire luxury sector was fueled by there's money available, and people are prepared to spend money," he said.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy