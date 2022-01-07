Thomas J Kent Jr., Chairman & C.E.O. Of Kent Global LLC forms partnership with Her Excellency Dato' Seri Dr. Romona Murad, President of Romona Consultancy and Management

United States Artists, a leading nonprofit that provides funding to artists, has named Judilee Reed as its next president and CEO. She will transition into her new role over the next few months and begin at the organization full-time on May 1. Jamie Bennett will continue to serve as interim president and CEO during this period. Reed is currently the program director of creative communities for the William Penn Foundation, where she leads the organization’s arts and culture and public space grant portfolios in Philadelphia and its surrounding region. Previously she led the Thriving Cultures program at the New York–based Surdna...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO