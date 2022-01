TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa General Hospital announced it is the first health care facility in Hillsborough County to provide the Evusheld COVID-19 treatment to high-risk patients. The AstraZeneca product, which last month received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, is an injectable treatment given prior to possible COVID-19 exposure. People with cancer, transplant recipients, those who have primary immunodeficiencies – or who cannot receive a vaccine for health reasons – are allowed to receive it under the agency's approval.

