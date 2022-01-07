ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Discovery - AT&T Deal: Important Takeaways From The Discovery Perspective

By The Investment Doctor
 3 days ago
The past week was an important one for the shareholders of AT&T (T) and Discovery (DISCA) (DISCB) (DISCK) as the CEO of AT&T is now expecting the deal whereby AT&T is selling its WarnerMedia division to Discovery to close in about three months. It looks like the market is now finally...

CharlotteObserver.com

Discovery Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America on WarnerMedia Deal

Discovery (DISCA) - Get Discovery, Inc. Class A Report on Friday was upgraded to buy from neutral at Bank of America, based on optimism about the TV titan’s merger plan with WarnerMedia, now owned by AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report. With the combination of highly complementary assets,...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

AT&T CEO: No “Concern” So Far Over U.S. Approval for Discovery-WarnerMedia Merger

Telecom giant AT&T remains optimistic about the regulatory review process for the megamerger between its entertainment arm WarnerMedia and Discovery, CEO John Stankey told Citi’s AppsEconomy Conference on Wednesday. Stankey spoke during a virtual conference session after AT&T had disclosed that it had ended 2021 with 73.8 million subscribers for its HBO Max streaming service and HBO, exceeding its own target range. The AT&T boss lauded his team HBO Max’s appearance on year-end lists of ascending streamers, adding that “’22 is going to be even a better year for that.” He then touted the future of streaming service HBO Max after the...
BUSINESS
SFGate

HBO Max subscribers top 73.8 million ahead of Discovery deal

AT&T Inc. booked growth in its key subscriber businesses, helping to deliver on a promise it made to investors to return to its core connectivity mission after abandoning a costly media strategy. HBO Max subscribers reached about 73.8 million at the end of 2021, topping the high end of its...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

AT&T Stock Rises Amid Positive Signs For WarnerMedia-Discovery Deal Review, Strong Streaming And Wireless Growth – Update

UPDATED with closing price. AT&T’s beaten-down stock rose more than 2% today to reach a three-month high on strong subscriber numbers and auspicious signs for the pending WarnerMedia-Discovery deal. The $43 billion combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery in a spinoff from AT&T less than three years after the $85.4 billion deal for Time Warner, is likely to close in April, CNBC reported. The network’s David Faber, citing sources close to the process, said the transaction “is only a couple, let’s call it three months away from completion.” At one point in the trading session, AT&T shares were up more than 4%, a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Read Why Discovery, AT&T Shares Trading Higher Today

AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) won a “favorable” ruling from the Internal Revenue Service for the planned merger of its entertainment company WarnerMedia with television conglomerate Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA). AT&T and Discovery each reported the ruling in a regulatory filing dated December 29. After announcing the deal in...
DETROIT, MI
Post-Bulletin

WarnerMedia-Discovery deal: AT&T gets favorable IRS ruling

WASHINGTON — AT&T said it received a "favorable" ruling from the IRS, signaling that the deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery would be tax -free for shareholders. The $43 billion union would put brands such as HBO, CNN, Animal Planet and Food Network under a new publicly traded company called Warner Bros. Discovery.
INCOME TAX
Seeking Alpha

Medigus's subsidiary Eventer Technologies files for US IPO

Israel-based Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) said that its 47.69% owned subsidiary Eventer Technologies confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential U.S. IPO. Eventer is a software company engaged in the development and operation of a technology platform, based on cloud computing, for managing...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Millennial shareholders approve Lithium Americas takeover

Millennial Lithium (OTCQX:MLNLF) says its shareholders overwhelmingly approved Lithium Americas' (NYSE:LAC) offer to buy the company for ~$400M in cash and stock. J.P. Morgan analysts came out praising the deal, seeing it as being accretive to net present value with upside potential from synergies. Lithium Americas and other lithium stocks...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Zynga's Acquisition By Take-Two Is A Very Fair Deal

Zynga is to be acquired by Take-Two at $9.86. Approximately two-thirds as equity in Take-Two and one-third as cash. Zynga (ZNGA) had been totally out of favor since the summer. Several reasons stand out for this. Firstly, tech generally has been out of favor in the last two months. Secondly, Zynga's near-term prospects had essentially dried up.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Equifax: Investor Day Outlines The Next Phase Of Value Creation

Equifax looks set to sustain its recent momentum, unveiling some promising new medium to longer-term targets at its investor day. Equifax (EFX), a leading information solutions provider in credit risk, recently held its investor day event (the first since the 2017 cybersecurity event), featuring an upbeat view of the operating backdrop post-2017 breach, as well as the range of growth levers at its disposal. In particular, the EWS (“Equifax Workforce Solutions”) business remains the key driver – faster growth here should not only boost the top-line but also margins as the company looks to hit its 39% margin target by fiscal 2025. While the updated margin target was slightly below the prior 36-40% framework range, this was likely due to some conservatism by management in anticipation of continued mortgage headwinds into fiscal 2023 and the fact that the full benefits from the cloud transformation will only be recognized upon migration post-2023. However, with the ongoing shift to the cloud likely to drive an acceleration in product innovation and the broadened offerings significantly expanding the addressable market opportunity, I see plenty of upside to the medium-term financial targets. While shares have outperformed in recent months, the current above-average valuation seems warranted in light of the structurally higher growth trajectory and the potential for accelerated new product innovation ahead.
BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Discovery, GameStop, T-Mobile and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. GameStop – Shares of the video game retailer jumped about 4% after news that the company is planning to create a marketplace for nonfungible tokens, or NFTs. At its session high, the speculative name jumped more than 20% on the day.
STOCKS
investing.com

Digital Turbine Pops on Google Deal to Drive Discovery of Apps

Investing.com – Digital Turbine stock (NASDAQ: APPS ) surged 11% in Tuesday’s premarket trading after the company clinched a multi-year deal with Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) to drive its product and growth strategy for Android. The deal aims to drive discovery of apps in nearly a billion devices,...
CELL PHONES
