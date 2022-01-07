The Discovery - AT&T Deal: Important Takeaways From The Discovery Perspective

Equifax looks set to sustain its recent momentum, unveiling some promising new medium to longer-term targets at its investor day. Equifax (EFX), a leading information solutions provider in credit risk, recently held its investor day event (the first since the 2017 cybersecurity event), featuring an upbeat view of the operating backdrop post-2017 breach, as well as the range of growth levers at its disposal. In particular, the EWS (“Equifax Workforce Solutions”) business remains the key driver – faster growth here should not only boost the top-line but also margins as the company looks to hit its 39% margin target by fiscal 2025. While the updated margin target was slightly below the prior 36-40% framework range, this was likely due to some conservatism by management in anticipation of continued mortgage headwinds into fiscal 2023 and the fact that the full benefits from the cloud transformation will only be recognized upon migration post-2023. However, with the ongoing shift to the cloud likely to drive an acceleration in product innovation and the broadened offerings significantly expanding the addressable market opportunity, I see plenty of upside to the medium-term financial targets. While shares have outperformed in recent months, the current above-average valuation seems warranted in light of the structurally higher growth trajectory and the potential for accelerated new product innovation ahead.

