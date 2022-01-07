The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

The first new music releases week of 2022 is a bit light, but The Weeknd, David Bowie, Halsey, RuPaul and a few others can hardly be discounted... Album of the Week: After some teases at the turn of the year, notorious Grammy Award hater The Weekend releases his fifth studio album, “Dawn FM” (XO/Republic), on Friday, Jan. 7. It’s not yet known if his August single, “Take My Breath,” will be part of the project, but he has tipped collaborations with Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, Tyler, The Creator and Jim Carrey -- the latter of whom tweeted that the set is “deep and elegant.” It certainly has a high bar to clear after the chart-topping and double-platinum success of 2020′s “After Hours.”

