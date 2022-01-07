ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poshmark: The Next Short Squeeze Candidate

POSH has a consistently high gross margin of 84%. The operating margin adjusted to stock-based compensation, R&D, and marketing expenses also increased. Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) shares have lost about 85% since their IPO. In our opinion, the company is oversold. POSH has a consistently high gross margin of 84%. The operating margin...

Why Tilray Shares Are Rising Today

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) is trading higher Monday morning after the company announced fiscal second-quarter 2022 financial results showing revenue increased year-over-year and the company reached profitability. Tilray reported quarterly net income of $6 million, up from a loss of $89 million year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $155.15 million,...
Tilray: Bottom Is In

We recently cited the marijuana sector as a buy just last week. Tilray (TLRY) is the largest marijuana company in Canada. The stock has been absolutely decimated over the last year. The overall marijuana market is in our opinion largely saturated with players, but there are profits being made. Tilray has been revalued by the market all year. The company has operations worldwide, including having some non-marijuana operations in the United States. With the company's stock having been revalued all year long, we think the bottom was just put in after the company swung to a profit in the just reported earnings. While Canadian recreational market has a lot of challenges, the opportunity for expansion into new recreational markets, and the company's cost synergies that are emerging position this stock to be bought here.
Tilray Rises After Earnings: What To Know About This Cannabis Stock

Tilray saw its stock rise double digits after releasing a solid earnings report. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw its stock rise double digits after releasing earnings. On the surface, these appear to be solid results, though I do have some personal questions. The company generated impressive profit margins while overachieving on prior guidance for synergies. The stock has dropped nearly 80% since recent highs and more than 95% since all time highs - this had led to a natural reset in both valuations and expectations. The stock is looking buyable, but I also discuss whether it is truly the top pick in the cannabis sector.
Tilray: Sell Dead Cat Bounce

Company announces huge Q2 revenue miss. While US markets were under pressure again at the open on Monday, shares of Canadian cannabis firm Tilray (TLRY) were up almost 20%. The jump came after the company reported its fiscal second quarter results. Investors seemed to heavily focus on a surprise profit reported, but this was mainly due to the fall in the company's shares, and the company also announced a significant revenue miss. In the end, the pop in the stock seems to be just a dead cat bounce, one that investors likely can take advantage of moving forward.
Jackson Financial: Greenblatt Spin-Off Trading At 2x P/E, 0.48x P/B, Yields 4% And Insiders Are Buying

On September 13, 2021, JXN was spun-off from Prudential plc (PUK). Despite rising ~50% since its spin-off from Prudential plc (PUK), Jackson Financial (JXN) represents an opportunity to buy a growing variable annuity provider at just 2x P/E, 0.48x P/B, and 4% yield. On top of that, the company has a $300 million buyback program in place and insiders are buying shares on the open market.
Semler Scientific: A Lot Of Negativity Priced In (Video)

Semler's revenue growth rates have been bumpy of late. Consequently, the share price has taken a meaningful beating of late. Semler (SMLR) is a healthcare company with a product called QuantaFlo that helps providers diagnose peripheral arterial disease (''PAD''). The stock has gone through a turbulent period in the last...
Weekly Market Pulse: On Second Thoughts...

There were some big and surprising changes in markets last week, and the market fairly screamed that the economy is or will be soon better than was expected just a week ago by a pretty fair margin. In individuals, insanity is rare; but in groups, parties, nations, and epochs, it...
STOCKS
