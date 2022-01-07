Poshmark: The Next Short Squeeze Candidate

We recently cited the marijuana sector as a buy just last week. Tilray (TLRY) is the largest marijuana company in Canada. The stock has been absolutely decimated over the last year. The overall marijuana market is in our opinion largely saturated with players, but there are profits being made. Tilray has been revalued by the market all year. The company has operations worldwide, including having some non-marijuana operations in the United States. With the company's stock having been revalued all year long, we think the bottom was just put in after the company swung to a profit in the just reported earnings. While Canadian recreational market has a lot of challenges, the opportunity for expansion into new recreational markets, and the company's cost synergies that are emerging position this stock to be bought here.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO